Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,055. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.