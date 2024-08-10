Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 193.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 433.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23,239.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 135,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

