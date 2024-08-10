KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.5%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.38. 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

