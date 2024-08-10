KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Trading Down 2.3%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.
KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.