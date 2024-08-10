Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 177,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $17,014,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 370,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

