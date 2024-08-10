Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 177,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

