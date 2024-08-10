Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,276,525 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

