Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $75.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Trading Up 0.8 %

KMPR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. 338,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kemper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.