Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.3 %

KELYA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 294,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KELYA

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.