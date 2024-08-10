Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $215.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.81. 52,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.81.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

