Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $438.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $454.00 to $438.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.82.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.50. 280,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

