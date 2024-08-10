K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.25. 18,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$30.03 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.18.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3841962 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.