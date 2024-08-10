JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $27.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 3,532.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

