JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,341. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

