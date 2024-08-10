JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $14.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

TRIP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 3,727,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,540. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

