Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. 341,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$149.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Journey Energy will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00. In other Journey Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Also, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 19,700 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $301,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

