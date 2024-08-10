Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

JOBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

