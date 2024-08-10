J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $8,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

