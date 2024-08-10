JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 3,102,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.