JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Up 5.1%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.
