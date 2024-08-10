Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.00. 13,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.