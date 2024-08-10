Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

