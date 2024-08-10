Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 793,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,863. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $352,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

