Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Up 14.3%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 232,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 27,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Itafos Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

