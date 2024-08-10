iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 804,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

