iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 21,095,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,398,723. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

