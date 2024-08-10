iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $53.38. 2,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

