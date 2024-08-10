IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.44. 552,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 322,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,558,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.