IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IonQ by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 99.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

