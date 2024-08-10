Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) versus B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Head to Head Review

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -33.21, suggesting that its stock price is 3,421% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Invent Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $43.33 million 0.37 $2.01 million $0.36 7.71 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 4.82% 11.17% 6.41% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Invent Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Invent Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.