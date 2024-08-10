Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.73.

ITCI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 519,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,532. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

