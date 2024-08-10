International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 631,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $313,680.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,176. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

