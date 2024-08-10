International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $102.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

