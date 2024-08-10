International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.20. 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,973. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

