Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

