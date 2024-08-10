Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $17.60 on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,212. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.22.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

