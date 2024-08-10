InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

