Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Insight Enterprises in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.72. 183,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

