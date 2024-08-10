Insider Selling: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Sells $147,420.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VIRT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 1,119,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

