Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells 20,437 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

