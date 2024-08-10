Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells 11,822 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 11,822 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $18,205.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,719 shares in the company, valued at $293,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 243,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.30.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

