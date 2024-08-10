Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells $14,891.24 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $14,891.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,181.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 163,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

