Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7 %

EXEL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 2,911,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 681,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 212,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

