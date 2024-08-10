Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $95,900.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88.

ELF stock traded down $27.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. 7,408,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

