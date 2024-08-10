Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Chairman Sells $12,403,580.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

