Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases 950 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $12,625.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,992.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.