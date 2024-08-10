Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $1,780,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,193,688.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

Shares of PBF opened at $37.16 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 4,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

