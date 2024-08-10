Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Acquires 136,315 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 136,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,224.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,686,815.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LGF-A opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lions Gate Entertainment

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.