Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Acquires 136,315 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 136,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,224.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,686,815.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.
- On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.
- On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.
- On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE LGF-A opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
