Insider Buying: Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Insider Acquires C$432,857.50 in Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC acquired 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,857.50.

Warburg Pincus LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired 789 shares of Docebo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,193.00.

Docebo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.00 and a 52-week high of C$76.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.57.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

