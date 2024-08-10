Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 420,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,674.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.91. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

